Lesley Manville: 'It took long enough but Hollywood is becoming age-inclusive'

Lesley Manville thought it was brilliant that most of the 2018 Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominees were over 50 years old.

The 62-year-old actress was nominated for her supporting role in Phantom Thread, but lost out to 58-year-old Allison Janney, for I, Tonya in March (18).

The pair were joined in the category by Laurie Metcalf, 62, Mary J. Blige, 47, and 45-year-old Octavia Spencer.

"I absolutely took note of it," Lesley said to Fox News of their ages. "(And) isn't that brilliant? I mean, there was only one of the nominees who was between 40 and 50. I think the rest of us were all over 50. Isn't that great? That means there were five really good roles written for older women.

"I mean, it's kind of annoying that it's something we have to talk about because it should just be a given... (but) there has been a shift because it's getting better. It's taken an awful long time."

As well as her film work, Lesley is also a regular on the small screen. She has been playing widow Cathy on series Mum for the last two years, with the British sitcom examining what it's like for older women to get back into the dating scene.

And the actress is glad producers are finally showing older women in a sexual light.

"It's vital because it's a reality," she stated. "There are a huge number of people who are single... and your heart and soul are the same. They're what they've always been. It needs to be fed and nourished with love and companionship and shared humour with somebody.

"Those desires, if you have them, they don't go away and it's very, very good and positive to see a series that is about fairly ordinary people, especially (characters) Cathy and Michael (Peter Mullan) falling in love and negotiating love with the great histories of their lives that they've got behind them."