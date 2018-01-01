Emilia Clarke ditched Solo screening to watch royal wedding

Emilia Clarke ditched a screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story so she could watch the royal wedding.

The British actress portrays Qi'ra in the latest of the Star Wars anthology films, with the movie telling the story of a young Han Solo and his adventures with his Wookiee sidekick Chewbacca.

Emilia has attended a number of Solo premieres of late, but instead of attending a special screening on Saturday (19May18), she decided to watch Prince Harry wed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on TV.

"I had a screening of the Star Wars movie I'm in, for my friends and family on Saturday," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. "I sort of didn't get my dates right, so I thought no one would turn up, then they did. So, they watched the movie and I watched the wedding."

Emilia went on to state that she thought the white Givenchy gown Meghan wore for the nuptials was simply "gorgeous". Though she wished there was a little more drama during the ceremony.

"I was kind of hoping for a domestic or something, spice it up a bit. But nothing happened. No one even fell. It was seamless, it was just a perfect day," the 31-year-old gushed.

During the interview, Emilia also spoke about how hard it has been to keep secrets about the Solo movie and the final season of Game of Thrones, in which she plays Daenerys Targaryen, to herself. And even though she thinks she knows how the hit programme will conclude, she can't be sure that the producers have divulged every last detail to her yet.

"I know everything, kind of. I know enough. I can't say anything. I think (the producers are) fooling us, I think they are doing loads of things and they're not telling us because they don't trust us. And rightly so," she smiled.