Priyanka Chopra trades royal wedding glamour for refugee camp misery

Actress Priyanka Chopra has gone from the glitz and glam of the royal wedding to the hardships of refugee life after visiting one of the largest camps in the world.

The Baywatch star, who was a guest at pal Meghan Markle's big day on Saturday (19May18), travelled to Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, where nearly 700,000 Rohingya are seeking refuge, on Monday with UNICEF.

Priyanka has shared photographs of herself surrounded by children in an effort to bring attention to the camp's "horrific" living conditions, adding the young people in Cox's Bazar are "still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong... even worse, when they will get their next meal."

She adds, "As they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms... threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight.

"It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are... NO child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care."

In one sweet photo, Priyanka sits for a pretend tea session with a young refugee in the Child Friendly Space, while she opened up about a 12-year-old camp survivor, called Mansur Ali, who only drew scenes of "bloodshed and violence" when he first arrived.

"Helicopters shooting at him and his friends playing soccer... or his village and home being on fire with burning bodies all around him.. Today, his drawings reflect a more hopeful story, one we would like all these children to have," the actress adds.

"Since the #Rohingya children have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, they have been living in overcrowded camps with no real place that to call their own. Imagine a space that lets you forget your troubles and be a child again... even if its only for just a few hours a day."