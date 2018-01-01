Brianna Hildebrand praises Ryan Reynolds for approach to Deadpool 2's gay storyline

Actress Brianna Hildebrand was touched to have her Deadpool 2 co-star Ryan Reynolds ask for her input regarding her character's sexuality.

The 21-year-old portrays mutant hero Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the Deadpool franchise, and in the new sequel, she shares many of her scenes with her character's girlfriend, Yukio, played by Japanese-Australian actress Shioli Kutsuna.

Brianna herself is a lesbian, and she was pleasantly surprised to have leading man Ryan, who co-wrote the script and serves as a producer on the blockbuster, run the idea by her before locking down the storyline.

"Ryan just sent me an email and was like, 'How would you feel about this?'" she recalled to Playboy. "And so that's great - I'm glad he asked me how I would feel about it. Obviously, I was like, 'I feel amazing about it. Let's do it!'

"I am glad that he asked me, though. I probably would have been like, 'Wow (if he hadn't asked).'"

Brianna hasn't been one to hide her sexuality off screen, either, but the star, who is in a relationship with set decorator Jonneke Grisham, reveals she's had representatives in the past who have offered to help her keep her dating preferences under wraps.

"I remember going to a few different publicists and that being on the forefront of their mind, like, 'How would you like to go about this (her sexuality)? We can keep this under wraps, if that's what you would like'," she shared.

"It just kind of surprised me a little bit because I was like, 'I didn't suggest that.' I'm totally fine with who I am. I know that that's how Hollywood used to work. But they didn't really know me - maybe they thought I was (private). I'd rather just be like, 'This is what it is.'"

She's also had to adjust to dealing with trolls on social media: "Most people are really nice - some people are mean," she said. "(Hate is) a given - it's the Internet. Normally, it's males sending me weird messages about who I'm into, or what I'm doing. But it's not that big of a deal."

Negasonic Teenage Warhead isn't the only character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be open about their sexuality - Tessa Thompson previously claimed her take on Valkyrie in last year's (17) Thor: Ragnarok is bisexual.