Katie Holmes preparing for second film as a director

Katie Holmes is putting a summer vacation on hold so she can focus on directing her second film.

The Dawson's Creek star made her debut as a filmmaker with 2016's All We Had - an adaptation of a novel by Annie Weatherwax, and now she's gearing up to take charge of another book-to-film project, Rare Objects.

"I’m going to be shooting my movie that I’m going to direct... I’m preparing for that," the actress tells WWD.com.

The film will be an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s 2016 historical novel of the same name.

Announcing her plans to adapt the book shortly after the release of All We Had, Katie admitted she had picked up the directing bug.

"It was challenging, but it was all in the preparation and I prepped as an actor first with my acting teacher," she told U.S. chat show The Talk. "I spent about a year getting ready to direct... Working together with my team... we all knew what kind of movie we were trying to make... It was a magical thing because it kind of came together rather quickly and a lot of people came on board and I got to work with friends of mine and met friends. It was hard, but it was great."

She is also preparing to head back to TV as an FBI Special Agent in an untitled new project co-created by Empire executive producer Ilene Chaiken.

Holmes, who will play Agent Hazel Otis in the pilot, has also signed on to executive produce.

Her character is forced to rebuild her career after an affair with a top general goes public.