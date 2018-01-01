Liam Neeson linked to Men in Black spin-off

Liam Neeson is in talks to join the upcoming Men in Black spin-off.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have already signed on to the currently untitled film, which is being helmed by Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 65-year-old Neeson is close to signing on to play the head of Men in Black, the organisation which monitors extraterrestrial interactions on Earth, in London.

The franchise has so far spawned three films, with original stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who played Agent J and Agent K respectively, reteaming for the third instalment in 2012, 10 years after the last film.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, who produced the original movies as well as the animated TV series, are back as producers and Steven Spielberg is returning as executive producer.

The script is being penned by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, with the movie slated to hit cinemas from May 2019.

Since starring in Taken in 2008, Neeson has become the go-to actor for action flicks.

Earlier this year, while promoting The Commuter, the Northern Irish star dismissed rumours he was hanging up his action boots.

"I'm planning to do a couple more in this genre, one more with Jaume (Collet-Serra, director) next year, all being well," he said. "I'd like to think that I know when an audience is going to look at me and go, 'Oh come on! You can't outrun a train! You can't outrun a horse! Don't be stupid.' So, then I'll get out of that genre, I think.

"But, at the moment, I'm fit and I keep healthy. We'll see how it goes."