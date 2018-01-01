Michelle Williams to star in underground abortion film This Is Jane

Michelle Williams has signed on to star in underground abortion drama This Is Jane.

The Blue Valentine actress will headline the project for Amazon Studios, with Boys Don't Cry director Kimberly Peirce set to helm the film, according to Deadline.

Based on Laura Kaplan's 1995 book The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service, the movie will tell how an activist in Chicago formed a group that provides education and counselling for women seeking abortions after being dissatisfied with the state of health services available in the United States during the 1960s.

The Jane Collective, officially known as the Abortion Counseling Service of Women's Liberation, characterised abortion as a social problem that mirrored the oppression of women in social and political arenas.

The group claimed to have performed more than 11,000 abortions but disbanded after the Roe v Wade case made abortion legal throughout the U.S. in 1973.

Michelle will play the Jane Collective's founder, simply known as Jenny. Other casting details and a potential release date have not yet been confirmed. Michelle, John Lesher, and Peter Heller will be producing the film.

The 37-year-old actress was most recently seen onscreen as Charity Barnum in The Greatest Showman and as Avery LeClaire in Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty.

She is currently in production on several films, including sci-fi-horror flick Venom, also starring Tom Hardy, and After the Wedding, a drama about the manager of an orphanage in Kolkata who travels to New York to meet a benefactor.

In addition, she has been attached to headline a Janis Joplin biopic and musical-drama entitled Annette.