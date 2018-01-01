American actress Rebel Wilson is "totally single" and looking for love, according to a new interview with Vogue Australia.

Gracing the magazine's June (18) cover, the Bridesmaids star openly discussed her relationship status and the perils of dating in Hollywood.

“I am totally single,” the 38-year-old told the Australian publication.

“I think I’m looking for the right person, but there isn’t a good pool of people to date in L.A.”

Rebel even went as far to say she'd consider reality TV to find her soulmate during a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the photoshoot.

“I’d totally do The Bachelorette, but it would probably ruin my international film career,” she quipped in the clip. “But wouldn’t it be fun? Someone to select male suitors for you? Yeah.”

But the comedy queen, who confessed to having no less than five projects in the pipeline, continued to be a champion of girl-power.

“I have been in such girl-power projects, my first movie Bridesmaids and then Pitch Perfect,” she explained in the interview.

“The girls far outweighed the boys and got paid far more. Pay disparity hasn’t been an issue and I also think I’m a good negotiator, which is why I get good contracts.

"Some women may not know their worth, but I have a good sense of it. I don’t need to be paid more than men: I just need to be paid fairly.”