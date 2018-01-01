Woody Allen's son blasts mum Mia Farrow in defence of his dad

Woody Allen's photographer son has spoken out to defend his dad over the family sex assault scandal, insisting it was his mother Mia Farrow who was abusive.

Moses Farrow, 40, claims he witnessed the actress mistreating her adopted children, including Soon-Yi Previn, who would become Woody's wife.

In a new blog post published on Wednesday (23May18), Moses, who is also a family therapist, defended his father against claims he molested his sister Dylan, insisting he could no longer stay silent as the filmmaker is "condemned for a crime he did not commit".

And turning on Mia, who adopted him from South Korea, he alleges he witnessed siblings "some blind or physically disabled, dragged down a flight of stairs to be thrown into a bedroom or a closet, then having the door locked from the outside".

Moses adds, "When Soon-Yi was young, Mia once threw a large porcelain centerpiece at her head. Luckily it missed, but the shattered pieces hit her legs. Years later, Mia beat her with a telephone receiver."

The photographer, who was co-adopted by Woody in 1991, writes: "To my mother: One thing you always said you appreciated about me was my ability to listen. I listened to you for years and held your truth above all others. You once said to me, 'It's not healthy to hold onto anger'. Yet here we are, 26 years later. I'm guessing your next step will be to launch a campaign to discredit me for speaking out. I know it comes with the territory. And it's a burden I am willing to bear."

Moses' sister Dylan maintains her father molested her when she was a child. Woody, who has never been charged with any crime related to her allegations, has consistently denied the claims.

Over the past six months, several actresses, including Mira Sorvino and Rebecca Hall, have made it clear they'll never work with Allen again following his daughter's allegations.