Olivia Munn: 'I did not cause Aaron Rodgers' family rift'

Olivia Munn has dismissed rumours she caused a rift between her ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and his family, insisting they were estranged before they met.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress and the American football star dated from 2014 until last year (17), and during that time there were reports that Aaron had a strained relationship with his parents and brother Jordan, who appeared on reality dating show The Bachelorette.

Some gossips and trolls suggested Munn was the cause of the family drama, but she insists there were problems before she and Aaron first met.

"I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan. I was friendly with Jordan," she said in an interview with Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy show. "I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn't spoken to the parents and one brother for, like, eight months."

"I remember my last day on (TV show) The Newsroom, I spent the last day in my trailer, just encouraging him to have an honest conversation with (his) parents," Munn added. "And they had a nice conversation and they started coming out, my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014 and then, um..."

Olivia did not go into details about the estrangement, but implied both sides were to blame.

"I just think it's really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encourage that," she continued. "I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated...

"His father played football and is a sports chiropractor... They're all in sports, and Aaron is one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks to ever play the game. Their work has a direct connection to what he does."

"At the end of their day there's a lot of complications. I don't think either side of the road is clean. But I do think it's not OK when you try to stand on someone's shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him."