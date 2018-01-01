Emilia Clarke shocked by parents who call their daughters Khaleesi

Actress Emilia Clarke can't believe Game of Thrones superfans are naming their daughters after her dragon queen character.

The Brit, who portrays fierce Daenerys Targaryen on the fantasy series, admits she is shocked by statistics that suggest her Dothraki name has inspired a trend in girls' names.

According to the Office of National Statistics in the U.K., last year (17), 69 children in England and Wales were named Khaleesi, the title Clarke's character was given when she became the queen of the Dothraki warrior race.

"It's mad," she tells the BBC. "I mean what are you going to call her for short? I mean, really think about it. It's quite a mouthful to be able to say that name!"

But Emilia loves it when fans recognise her, especially when she's walking through airports - and they call out her Game of Thrones names.

"That happens a fair amount," she beams. "I get that in airports quite a lot. I think it's because people are landing at different time zones, so, like, drinking can happen at any point of the day.

"I get a lot of, 'Khaleesi', and kind of chanting, and... lots of heckles, namely, and it's quite funny, because it's like when you're in a (school) playground and you turn around and say, 'Hi guys', and they're like, 'Um, nothing'."

However, the actress, who appears as a brunette in the new movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, reveals she is generally only noticed when she steps out as a blonde, because without Daenerys' signature platinum locks, she is able to hide in plain sight.

"I hid for a really long time when I was a brunette because people just wouldn't recognise me," she told breakfast show Good Morning America, admitting her off-screen persona also helps her keep a low-profile.

She added, "As Khaleesi, I'm quite serious and as Emilia I'm not, so unless I'm in a bad mood, that's the only time anyone would recognise me!"