Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I'll always love Brad Pitt for taking on Weinstein for me'

Gwyneth Paltrow has showered her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt with praise for standing up to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on her behalf.

Revealing she was a victim of the producer's alleged predator behaviour last year (17), the Oscar winner explained Pitt challenged Harvey after she told him the movie boss had made a pass at her before she started shooting his movie Emma in 1996.

And during a chat with Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday (23May18), the actress opened up about Pitt's bold move, which infuriated Weinstein.

"We had one instance in a hotel room where he (Harvey) made a pass at me, and then I really kind of stood up to him," she told Stern. "I told my boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt. I love him for this.

"I told him right away, and I was very shaken by the thing and I had signed up to do two movies with him (Weinstein). I was afraid, and Brad Pitt, we were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway... and Harvey was there, and Brad Pitt, it was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically.

"It was so fantastic, because what he did was he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn't have fame or power yet. He's the best... He came back and told me exactly what he said. He said, 'If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you', or something like that... It was great."

Paltrow dated Pitt from 1994 to 1997.

She first shared her claims about Weinstein in a New York Times article, published in October, 2017.