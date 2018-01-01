Cynthia Nixon facing a fight to stay in Governor of New York race

Actress-turned-politician Cynthia Nixon has lost her bid to become the Democratic Party's nominee for Governor of New York.

The Sex and the City star launched her campaign to challenge current state leader Andrew Cuomo for the job in March (18), but on Wednesday (23May18), she suffered a big setback as delegates at the New York Democratic convention voted overwhelmingly in Cuomo's favour.

He secured 95 per cent of the vote to be named the party's official nominee for the state primary election, with Nixon landing less than a fifth of the 25 per cent she needed to guarantee her name on the ballot in September (18).

However, she is not giving up hope - instead, she plans to collect at least 15,000 signatures via a petition to earn her place on the ballot as an independent candidate.

Nixon, who has focused her campaign on improving education across the state, made a brief appearance at the New York event to explain why she wanted to run against Governor Cuomo as he seeks a third term in office, claiming his policies have been more conservative than liberal.

"I'm here because I think it's important that at a Democratic convention there be at least one Democrat running for governor," she declared, insisting Cuomo is more of a Republican at heart.

"I'm not a protest candidate. I'm a viable candidate who is really running hard for the Democratic nomination, and that's why I'm here, to say this is my party, too, I'm not afraid and I'm here. You can't shut me out."

Nixon will at least be able to count on some of her celebrity pals' support - Sarah Jessica Parker and Alan Cumming have both supported her campaign to become the first female and openly gay governor of the state.