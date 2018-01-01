Kit Harington jealous of Emilia Clarke's Star Wars role

Emilia Clarke had her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington seething with jealousy after landing a role in the new Star Wars spin-off.

The actress portrays Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, a franchise prequel which chronicles the adventures of a young Han Solo and his Wookiee sidekick Chewbacca, and she admits scoring the gig was a dream come true.

Emilia was travelling with her younger brother when she received the call from film producers, and they immediately started celebrating.

"We were getting on a plane together and he knew what the phone call was going to be and I was like, 'It's either good news or bad news,'" she recalled on breakfast show Good Morning America. "When it was good news, I just started screaming and he started screaming."

Emilia also shared the news of her casting with Kit, and while he was excited for her, it was clear he was incredibly jealous, because he would have loved to join the Star Wars family.

"He's desperate, I know," she giggled. "He's a huge Star Wars fan and... it's like, you get to that point where you know someone so well you're literally like siblings, and he's like, 'I want in! It's my turn, I wanna have a go doing that!'"

The two Brits have been close pals ever since earning their big breaks on cult fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which premiered in 2011, and as they begin to wrap up filming on the highly-anticipated eighth and final season, Emilia is finding it tough to close that chapter of her career.

"It really is the most heartbreaking thing to be filming the last of everything, so I've become an emotional wreck on set," confessed the star, who portrays dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen. "They (producers) are like, 'Emilia..., it's OK,' and I'm like, 'But it's the last time...!' They're like, 'Just get over it now, we need to get some work done... It's just making me very sad."

The last season of Game of Thrones is due to premiere next year (19).