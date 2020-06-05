Mark Wahlberg's The Six Billion Dollar Man pushed back a year

Mark Wahlberg's The Six Billion Dollar Man has been pushed back a year to 2020.

The actor is set to play Colonel Steve Austin, a part made famous by Lee Majors, who becomes half machine following a near-death accident, in the long-awaited adaptation of the classic 1970s sci-fi TV show.

While the project has been in development since 2014, it has faced a number of setbacks, with Warner Bros. executives confirming to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (23May18) that the film's release date has been moved from 31 May 2019 to 5 June 2020.

Filming on The Six Billion Dollar Man was originally due to begin in early 2015 but it was reported in November that year that director Peter Berg had left the film and had been replaced by Damian Szifron, who would also pen the script.

However, the film faced a further shake-up last December when Warner Bros. purchased the rights to the movie from The Weinstein Company, the production company co-run by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. In addition, Szifron announced last Wednesday that he would no longer be directing the movie, reportedly due to creative differences.

Warner Bros. bosses are currently seeking his replacement.

Meanwhile, the studio has also switched up some of its other scheduled releases. Crazy Rich Asians is set to hit cinemas from 15 August 2018, Godzilla 2 will now be released on 31 May 2019, and Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining, will open on 24 January 2020.

Wahlberg was most recently seen onscreen in family comedy Daddy's Home 2 and drama All the Money in the World, and is currently filming Mile 22, an action flick about an elite American intelligence officer, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, who tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.