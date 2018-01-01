NEWS Tony Hale aplogises to Jessica Walter over Jeffrey Tambor comments Newsdesk Share with :







Tony Hale has reached out to his Arrested Development co-star Jessica Walter to apologise for appearing to minimise verbal harassment accusations she made against Jeffrey Tambor.



In a recent interview with the New York Times, the cast was asked about Jeffrey's behaviour on set in the wake of his departure from another TV show, Transparent, over sexual harassment allegations.



Jessica, who plays his onscreen wife, accused Jeffrey of verbally harassing and berating her, but revealed he had apologised for his bad behaviour and then insisted she'd jump at the chance to work with him - because he's a great actor.



Hale then chimed in on the conversation, explaining, "We've all had moments... we've worked together 15 years, there has been other points of anger coming out."



However, the actor has now issued an apology, insisting he didn't mean to minimise Jessica's pain.



"I have reached out to Jessica personally to apologize," he writes on Twitter. "Arrested Development is one of my families. Regardless of my intentions, it is clear that my words, both said and unsaid, served to minimize Jessica's pain and for that I am extremely sorry."



Hale is not the only member of the cast to apologise for comments made during the New York Times chat - Jason Bateman also offered up a mea culpa after he claimed Jeffrey's angry actions were common in the entertainment industry.



"I'm horrified that I wasn't more aware of how this incident affected her (Walter)," he tweeted. "I was so eager to let Jeffrey know that he was supported in his attempt to learn, grow and apologize that I completely underestimated the feelings of the victim, another person I deeply love - and she was sitting right there!



"I'm incredibly embarrassed and deeply sorry to have done that to Jessica. This is a big learning moment for me. I shouldn't have tried so hard to mansplain, or fix a fight, or make everything okay..."

