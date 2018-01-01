NEWS Harvey Weinstein to be charged with sex crime in New York on Friday Newsdesk Share with :







Harvey Weinstein will reportedly surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney on Friday (25May18), when he will be charged with a sex crime.



After months of investigating multiple accusations of assault against the movie mogul, lawmakers claim they have enough to charge Weinstein, whose world came crashing down around him following exposes about his alleged bad behaviour, sexual misconduct and harassment in The New York Times and New Yorker last year (Oct17).



According to the New York Daily News, Weinstein is expected to face charges in connection to allegations made by one accuser, Lucia Evans, who told investors he forced himself on her in 2004.



Officials working for Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. have spent months talking to key people involved in the investigation and looking into the finances of Weinstein's former production company The Weinstein Company.



"Our investigation is in an advanced stage," District Attorney's Office communications director Danny Frost said on Thursday (24May18).



Since the exposes were published in early October, over 90 women, including some celebrities, have accused Harvey of harassment and assault.



The disgraced producer is also under investigation in Los Angeles and London.



Weinstein, who maintains he never had non-consensual sex with any woman, has apologised for his past bad behaviour, stating: "I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person, and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.



"Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons... I’ve brought on therapists, and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women, and regret what happened."



The scandal has cost Weinstein his marriage to designer Georgina Chapman, his position on the board of TWC, and various accolades.

