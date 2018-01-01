Ryan Reynolds: 'My wife helped me repair my relationship with my father'

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively with helping him repair his relationship with his father before he died in 2015.

The Deadpool star was estranged from his dad for several years, but when he was preparing to become a father for the first time in 2014, his wife thought it was important for the actor to reach out and repair the relationship.

"She has a gift for foresight," he tells Mr Porter's The Journal.

The couple marked the reconciliation by naming their first daughter James - after her grandfather.

"It felt right," he adds. "All family relationships come with some complications. For better or worse, all roads lead to here. At the end of the day, it's easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy."

In the interview, Ryan also spoke about his years-long battle with anxiety, explaining his father's tough demeanour was the source of his issues.

"My dad was a tough guy," he adds. "He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us. This is not meant to be some sob story - everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard - but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways."

However, he has learned how to cope with his anxiety through comedy and exercise.

"I'll look for the joke in things, so that I don't look for the sadness and the grief," he says. "I tend to get pretty depressed and I have some issues with anxiety and things like that... For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons."