Harrison Ford is 'raving' about new Han Solo movie

Harrison Ford is a huge fan of his Star Wars character's origin story, according to director Ron Howard.

Ford's Han Solo was killed off in Star Wars: but the beloved character lives on in new movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich, who met with the movie veteran shortly after learning he had been chosen to play the young Han.

The Indiana Jones star has now seen Ron Howard's film - and he loves it.

"I had never heard Harrison being effusive about anything, and he was raving about it," Ron told MovieWeb. "He said, 'Alden nailed it. He made it his own'."

Howard claims Harrison is such a big fan he has already seen the film twice ahead of its release on Thursday night (24May18).

Ford and the new Han Solo have become quite good friends after Alden nervously agreed to meet one of his movie heroes for lunch.

"It was awesome," he recently told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "Everyone kinda prepped me and was like, 'He can be grouchy and stuff', and then he was great. He was really supportive... and he kind of like gave us his blessing."

Harrison even surprised the young star by showing up during an interview.

Meanwhile, Howard is glad one of his friends likes his new film after he took over directing responsibilities from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who exited the project last summer (17) over creative differences with LucasFilm bosses.

The filmmaker had to shoot 70 per cent of the film, while using footage his predecessors had already filmed.