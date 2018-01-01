Jennifer Lopez rules out starring in another TV drama

Jennifer Lopez has no plans to return to network TV once Shades of Blue ends.

The third and final season of the show, which also features Ray Liotta, ends this summer (18), and while Jennifer is proud of the show, she has admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she's glad for the break, as the demands of the drama were a little overwhelming at times.

When asked if she would do another, she replied, "Not for broadcast - maybe a Netflix limited or something that was just 10 episodes. It's hard. And I know demanding hours, but it was scary for me. The first week of shooting, I remember thinking, "How am I gonna f**king do this for a year or two years?"

When asked if she was proud of the series, in which she played Detective Harlee Santos, she added, "My measure of success is, 'Did we make a great show?' And we did. I was more worried about the amount of time it would take. A one-hour drama is the hardest gig in show business."

The singer/actress has a number of other projects on the go, including her Las Vegas residency, her music career, and her judging role on competition show World of Dance. She admits she would have loved to do more Shades of Blue but her schedule wouldn't allow it.

"These are all projects we want to do, it's just about finding time. I would have loved to have done Shades for a few more years, but I just can't. The Vegas residency, which I've done for three years, wants another year out of me, but I need a year off.

"I have two beautiful kids, this amazing boyfriend with his own two kids, and we're just trying to find time. I've been working nonstop since Jan. 1. Nonstop!"

Jennifer, who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, is currently dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.