Pete Davidson: 'Mental illness doesn't make my relationship with Ariana Grande toxic'

Pete Davidson has hit back at comments suggesting he shouldn't be dating Ariana Grande because of his Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) diagnosis.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian, 24, who is reportedly dating the Problem singer, shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story slamming those who believe a diagnosis of BPD excludes people from having a healthy relationship and for stigmatising mental illness.

"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f**k you. But I been hearing a lot of 'people with bpd can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true," Davidson wrote in a note posted on Thursday (24May18). "Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship.

"It also doesn't mean that person makes the relationship toxic. Everybody is different and there are a lot of treatments for mental illnesses and I have done/am doing all of them."

His rant comes just days after Ariana opened up about her "toxic relationship" with rapper Mac Miller, who she split from earlier in May after two years together.

Davidson, who also undergoes regular treatment to manage Crohn's disease and has battled substance abuse, explained that seeking professional help for his mental illness has "changed my life for the better."

"I just think it's f**ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do. It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things," he added. "I'm simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it's not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of s**t."

The comic also added a message of support to those who may be struggling.

"Mental illness is not a joke it's a real thing. There's kids out there killing themselves," he stressed. "For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay."

Editors at People magazine broke the news that the SNL star and Ariana were dating and that their relationship is "very casual" earlier this week.