David Cross 'unequivocally apologises' to Jessica Walter over controversial interview

David Cross has apologised to his Arrested Development co-star Jessica Walter for appearing to defend Jeffrey Tambor's on-set outburst.

During a cast interview with the New York Times, Jessica tearfully recalled how Jeffrey, her onscreen husband, verbally harassed her on set, and her male co-stars David, Jason Bateman and Tony Hale seemed to play down his behaviour, suggesting it was common in the industry and part of his "process".

They received backlash online for appearing to defend Jeffrey as Jessica was making her allegation, and Jason and Tony subsequently apologised on social media, and David has now followed suit in an interview with the Gothamist.

"I will unequivocally apologize to Jessica. I'm sorry that we behaved the way we behaved," he said on Thursday (24May18). He also insisted that the way Jeffrey screamed at Jessica on set is not that common.

"It's one thing to pop off a little bit, to let frustrations boil over, that happens in any workplace," he explained. "If it had just been that, then it would have been not cool, but par for the course for where we were and what was happening... I think what Jeffrey did was egregious and there was a little bit of cruelty to it, which I have a real issue with."

The actor confessed he regrets not standing up for Jessica during the incident, which he described as "shocking" and "uncomfortable". He said nobody was happy witnessing it and even though Jeffrey apologised "the damage was done."

"You just don't treat people like that, I don't care what's going on," he added. "If you hear yourself doing that, just stop. Have the discussion, but don't do it in front of everybody in a humiliating way. It was humiliating."

Both David's wife Amber Tamblyn, who made it clear on Twitter that she was mad at her husband for the interview, and co-star Alia Shawkat expressed to him their discomfort with the chat, and he listened to what they had to say.

Jessica told the New York Times that she had now forgiven Jeffrey for his outburst.

The U.K. press tour for the Netflix show has been cancelled in the wake of the controversial interview.