James Mangold to direct Star Wars movie about Boba Fett







James Mangold has reportedly been tapped to write and direct a movie centred on Star Wars character Boba Fett.



While Lucasfilm and Disney executives are yet to officially confirm the news, The Hollywood Reporter claimed on Thursday (24May18) that the filmmaker will team up with his Logan colleague Simon Kinberg to pen the story of the feared bounty hunter, while Kinberg is also rumoured to be producing the project.



The latest chapter of the Star Wars anthology, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is now showing in cinemas, but the planned Boba Fett tale will be the first in the franchise to stray away from the main Star Wars storyline and focus solely on one figure.



Lucasfilm and Disney producers are also working to develop movies about several other major players in the Star Wars universe, including the infamous Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry attached to direct.



Boba Fett made his movie debut in The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, and also played a part in Return of the Jedi as well as prequel Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.



Though the character hasn't had significant screen time, he has grown to cult status amongst film fans.



Talk of a feature dedicated to Boba Fett was first reported by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, who revealed that Fantastic Four director Josh Trank would be leading proceedings, but in 2016, Disney bosses announced that the contract with Trank had been terminated as a result of his allegedly erratic behaviour on the set of the superhero film.



Mangold received a Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award nomination for his work on Logan, and also directed acclaimed movies including 1999's Girl, Interrupted and 2005's Walk the Line.

