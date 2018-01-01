Harvey Weinstein surrenders to police 'to face sexual misconduct charges'

Harvey Weinstein has surrendered to authorities in New York on Friday morning (24May18), where he is expected to be charged with more than one count of sexual assault.

The disgraced movie mogul is under investigation in New York, Los Angeles and London, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women.

After months of investigating multiple accusations of assault against Weinstein, officials working for Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. announced that they had enough evidence to charge him, and on Friday morning, in video obtained by CNN, Weinstein was seen emerging from a black SUV and walking slowly into a Manhattan police station before a host of news cameras. He didn’t respond to reporters calling his name.

According to The New York Times, Weinstein, 66, is expected to be charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape in one case, and with first-degree criminal sex act in another.

The criminal sex act charge stems from an encounter with Lucia Evans, who has alleged that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him during what she anticipated would be a casting meeting at one of the offices for his Miramax company. The alleged victim in the rape case has not yet been publicly identified.

On Friday, CNN reported that as part of a pre-negotiated bail package, Weinstein is expected to put up $1 million (£700,000) in cash and agree to wear an ankle monitoring device.

Since exposes were published in major U.S. publications in early October, numerous women, including some celebrities, have accused Weinstein of harassment and assault, as well as paying or coercing them to stay silent.

Weinstein, who maintains he never had non-consensual sex with any woman, has apologised for his past bad behaviour and stated: "I realised some time ago that I needed to be a better person, and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it."

The scandal has cost Weinstein his marriage to fashion designer Georgina Chapman, his position on the board of The Weinstein Company, and various accolades.