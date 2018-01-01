Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to marry next month

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie will marry in the north east of Scotland next month (Jun18).

The British couple met while filming the hit HBO series in 2012, in which they were cast as on-screen lovers.

According to the BBC they have set 23 June as the date for their wedding by posting a notice at Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire - an area where Rose’s father owns a castle.

Kit played brooding nobleman Jon Snow in the fantasy show, while Rose starred as his resourceful 'wildling' lover Ygritte. They continued their romance after the Scottish actress left the show in 2014 and announced their engagement in Britain's The Times newspaper last September.

Her dad Sebastian is the chieftain of Clan Leslie, and he and his family live in their ancestral home of Lickleyhead Castle - which dates back to the 17th Century.

According to Welsh website the Daily Post, the 31-year-old actor recently held his stag do at Eriviat Hall in Denbigh in North Wales. He and a gang of pals reportedly stayed there for two nights at the start of May.

He also told U.K. chat show host Jonathan Ross that he had asked producers to shut down production on the final season so the cast could all attend his wedding.

"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually'," he explained.

"I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They (the cast) have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

Folk rockers Mumford & Sons are rumoured to be performing for guests at the nuptials. Filming for the eighth and last season of Game of Thrones reportedly began last month in Spain.