Harvey Weinstein released on $1 million bail

Harvey Weinstein has been released on $1 million (£750,740) bail following his arrest for rape on Friday (25May18).

Weinstein turned himself in at a New York Police Department precinct and was subsequently charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct.

The 66-year-old was then arraigned at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, where his bail was set at $10 million (£7.5 million).

Weinstein paid $1 million in cash, 10 per cent of what is required to make bail, and was subsequently released. The movie producer has been ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device while he is free on bond and has to seek permission if he wants to travel outside of New York and Connecticut.

The judge overseeing the case also hit Weinstein with a temporary restraining order, barring him from contacting the women involved in the criminal complaints.

Reports suggest the sex act charge stems from an alleged encounter with Lucia Evans, who has claimed Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him during what she anticipated would be a casting meeting in 2004. The other rape case relates to a woman who has not yet been publicly identified.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of non-consensual sex. He is due back in court 30 July (18) and has pleaded not guilty.

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour with anyone," reads a statement from his lawyer Benjamin Brafman. "Nothing about today's proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein's position. He has entered a plea of not guilty and fully expects to be exonerated."

Since exposes were first published in major U.S. publications in early October (17), over 80 women, including celebrities Rose McGowan and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment and/or assault, as well as paying or coercing them to stay silent about their alleged encounters.