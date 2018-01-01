Rose McGowan tells Harvey Weinstein: 'We got you'

Actress Rose McGowan sent a pointed message to Harvey Weinstein following the disgraced movie mogul's arrest for sexual assault on Friday (25May18), declaring, "We got you".

The Grindhouse star has been one of the producer's most outspoken accusers since he was outed as a purported sexual predator in The New York Times and The New Yorker exposes in October (17), claiming he raped her in his hotel suite following a screening of her film Going All the Way at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

She was among those celebrating the news of his impending arrest on Thursday (24May18), after it emerged Weinstein would turn himself in to New York authorities on Friday morning (25May18) to face sex crime charges, and he has since been arraigned on various counts of rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct relating to alleged incidents involving two other women.

McGowan was preparing to sit for a TV interview on breakfast show Today as Weinstein surrendered to cops, and after seeing news footage of the embattled 66-year-old in handcuffs, she admitted the whole scenario was so "surreal" to her, because she never thought he would ever be held accountable for his reported actions.

"It's surreal, it's real. It's both, and it's really kind of like living in a (surrealist artist) Salvador Dali painting, this whole thing...," she told presenter Megyn Kelly. "To see him in cuffs on the way out (as he was taken to court for arraignment), it's a very good feeling."

"I didn't believe this day would come," she added. "This is a big strike into the heart of abuse of power, and it shows people worldwide... that this cannot and will not stand."

More than 90 women have alleged harassment and sexual assault by Weinstein, who has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, and although McGowan doesn't want to ever forgive the producer, his arrest has already had a positive impact on her mental health.

"Since the news broke, even though his face is everywhere, I haven't had a single nightmare, for the first time (since the alleged attack)...," Rose shared.

"Setting myself free, it's all a process. We're all going through this together," she continued of Weinstein's alleged victims. "This is happening in real time. But I can say this - the man who pinned me down had handcuffs on him today."

Asked what message she would send to Weinstein if he were to watch her interview, McGowan said, "We got you. We got you."

McGowan repeated her taunt in a post on Twitter, where another of Weinstein's rape accusers, actress Asia Argento, also expressed her relief at justice being served.

"Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell," she wrote. "We, the women, finally have real hope for justice."

Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty, is currently free on $1 million (£750,740) bail and has been ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device. He is due back in court in July (18).