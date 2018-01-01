NEWS George Takei's sexual misconduct accuser changes story Newsdesk Share with :







A former model and actor who accused George Takei of sexual misconduct has reportedly changed his story.



Scott R. Brunton hit headlines in November (17) after alleging the Star Trek icon had behaved inappropriately and groped him during an encounter in 1981.



He told The Hollywood Reporter he had met Takei when he was working as a waiter at Greg's Blue Dot bar in Hollywood and after exchanging numbers, he was invited to join the actor for a dinner and theatre outing.



Takei was said to be a welcome listener as Brunton, upset by a recent break-up, discussed his relationship problems, but on another occasion, when Brunton showed up at the star's home for a drink, he claims he became dizzy and disorientated before becoming a victim of sexual misconduct.



Takei subsequently denied the allegations, declaring he was "shocked and bewildered" by the claims, insisting nothing of the sort took place.



Now, according to an interview with The New York Observer's Shane Snow, Brunton has confessed to having "fabricated" details of the alleged encounter, including being drugged and groped. When asked if Takei "touched his genitals," Brunton reportedly told Snow he couldn't recall. He also insisted he wasn't "scarred" by the reported incident.



"I rarely thought of it," he said. "Just occasionally, if his name popped up..."



He also explains he doesn't consider Takei a criminal or an abuser, but wants him to "apologise for taking advantage of (their) friendship".



Takei, who previously stated he didn't remember meeting Brunton, has yet to comment on the new interview.

