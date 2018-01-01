Hugh Grant weds for first time at 57

Hugh Grant has tied the knot for the first time with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend at the Chelsea Register Office in London on Friday (25May18), in a small ceremony attended by a handful of family members.

The low-key nuptials took place in the late afternoon, when the biggest form of fanfare at the event were the confetti-strewn steps the new husband and wife walked down after the courthouse wedding, according to The Telegraph.

Instead of wearing a bridal gown, Anna recycled a short white skirt she previously wore at the 2017 French Open tennis championships, pairing the garment with a light blue fitted shirt, while the groom donned a navy blue suit.

The bride's simple gold wedding band was decidedly less ornate than Grant's large silver wedding ring, which features three unique stones.

The 57-year-old actor, who once admitted he was "not a massive believer in marriage", calling the institution "unromantic" and unnatural, wed Anna just minutes away from their family home in West London.

The newlyweds share three children and have been in a relationship for six years. Grant also has two kids with his former partner, Tinglan Hong.

Before meeting Anna, Hugh famously dated British actress Elizabeth Hurley from 1987 to 2000.

The exes remain close friends, and Hurley recently let slip that Grant had become a father for the fifth time, welcoming a third kid with his new wife Anna, although the details surrounding the birth date and gender of the child remain unknown.