Alicia Silverstone files for divorce

Actress Alicia Silverstone has taken the first step to make her marriage split official.

The Clueless star announced her separation from singer Chris Jarecki in February (18), and on Friday (25May18), she filed for divorce, according to TheBlast.com.

Further details about the court paperwork have yet to be revealed.

Alicia wed punk rocker Chris in Lake Tahoe, California in 2005, after eight years of dating, and they welcomed their only child, son Bear, in 2011.

As they shared the news of their break-up earlier this year, Alicia's representative made it clear the former couple would continue to work together to give their boy the best upbringing possible.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," read a statement issued to E! News. "They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent."

The news came as a surprise to fans, as Alicia has always tried to keep her private life out of the public eye, and only occasionally shares details about her family on her blog, The Kind Life, and her social media pages.

The 41-year-old star will have plenty of time to spend with her boy as they continue to adjust to the change in family life, as Alicia previously explained she was choosing her acting jobs more carefully, only taking on quality roles which are "satisfying" for her soul to make her time away from home worthwhile.

"Lately I've been making some tougher decisions about big parts that would be sort of commercial, but not necessarily satisfying to your soul. It's not worth it to me," she told Vulture in November (17), after appearing in Yorgos Lanthimos' critically-acclaimed psychological horror The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and family comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. "I'd rather (spend) a day on a Yorgos film than three months doing something I'm not passionate about."