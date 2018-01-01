New mum Hilaria Baldwin suffering from pneumonia

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have had a rough start to life as a family of six as the new mum has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to the couple's fourth child, son Romeo Alejandro David, on 17 May (18), but in a new post on Instagram, she reveals the tot arrived as she started to fall ill.

"It's been quite an adventurous week with highs and lows...," she shared on Friday (25May18), alongside a snap of the newborn resting in her arms. "Romeo was born last Thursday and is a complete joy...however, I was also diagnosed with pneumonia."

Things only got worse as the yoga teacher's other two sons, Rafael, two, and 20-month-old Leonardo, and daughter Carmen, four, also got sick.

"Rafa and Leo (were diagnosed) with the flu, Carmen came home from school with pink eye," she continued. "Tumultuous to say the least, and, for a family that rarely gets sick, definitely a foreign experience."

Luckily, the newest member of the Baldwin brood is "super healthy", and everyone else is "on the mend".

"It's been tough getting our new family of 6 oriented with all of the necessary quarantining," she explained. "The recovery from birth, the beginnings of breastfeeding again, the sleepless nights, taking care of sick toddlers, dr visits, my own health..."

However, Hilaria tried to stay upbeat and she is thankful the particularly rough early days of new motherhood will soon be behind her.

"I just keep on saying 'we got this'.... I have definitely had my stressed out moments and have had to practice lots of breathing and perspective, trying to stay as calm and positive as possible," she added. "I'm looking forward to renewed health for my family, and one day, to look back and have a little laugh."