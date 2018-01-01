Khloe Kardashian's decision to give Tristan Thompson second chance ‘causes family friction’

Khloe Kardashian’s decision to take her cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson back is reportedly causing friction between her and sister Kim Kardashian.

Last month (Apr18), Tristan was captured on film getting frisky with several women just days before his reality star girlfriend was due to give birth to their daughter True.

Khloe allowed him to attend the birth of their daughter and has since been seen out having dinner with the 27-year-old basketball star, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and at one of his basketball games, seemingly with the intention of giving him another chance.

“Kim’s upset with Khloe and they had a huge showdown as she slammed her sister for not being stronger and kicking him out,” a source told Britain's Closer magazine. “Kim’s really concerned about Khloe and says that Tristan will never change, and that she’s making the biggest mistake of her life by taking him back.”

Khloe reportedly explained to her sister that she needs to give Tristan a second chance for the sake of their baby girl.

And according to pals of the 33-year-old star, Khloe, who split from ex-husband Lamar Odom in 2013, is afraid of being a single mum.

“Despite everything that has happened, Khloe’s been dreaming of having her own family for years and she’s clinging on to it,” the source continued. “She can’t bear to let it go when she’s only had a tiny taste of family life.”

In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim told the chat show host: "I just don't know how to describe it, besides it's just so f**ked up!

“We really were rooting for Khloe... and she's really doing the best that she can; it's a really sad situation all over."

However, it’s not just Kim who isn’t on board with Khloe’s decision.

“Rob and Kourtney (Kardashian) have barely spoken to Khloe over the past few weeks as they’re so upset with her decision and they can’t stand Tristan,” the source said.