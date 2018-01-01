NEWS Janina Gavankar reveals sweet details of Meghan and Harry's wedding Newsdesk Share with :







Janina Gavankar revealed sweet details of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry's fairytale wedding.



The True Blood actress attended the wedding on 19 May at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, and was one of the lucky few guests seated in the smaller section of the chapel called the quire, which gave the ceremony a much more intimate feel.



“There were only a few of us in there,” Gavankar said of the quire, where she was sat alongside members of the Royal family and several Hollywood A-listers, including George and Amal Clooney.



“So in many ways, it felt like a small wedding. If you were in the chapel, it felt like a small wedding because we didn’t see Meghan’s massive walk up the church aisle that preceded the (quire),” she told Town & Country magazine. “It felt like we were just right there with her, with both of them."



During the televised ceremony, Harry and Meghan were seen laughing, along with their guests, as the huge crowds cheered and shouted outside the chapel.



“One thing that made many of us giggle was that we could hear the wonderful people outside,” the 37-year-old said. “When the vows were happening, they would cheer, and we could hear them. It was a very quiet chapel. But we could hear everyone cheer and it was so heartwarming. Really, it filled our hearts.”



Gavankar also revealed that the couple honoured their backgrounds by having each table at the reception named for a food that is said differently in the U.S. and the U.K.



“Potato, potato, tomato, tomato, oregano, oregano,” Gavankar laughed. “It was so sweet. There were so many nods to the beautiful mashup of two cultures.”



The actress changed from her show-stopping orange dress into a yellow gown for the exclusive evening reception at Frogmore House, and revealed some details about the intimate event.



"We all danced until the wee hours. We partied and celebrated and ate sliders at two in the morning," she said.

Another highlight for Gavankar was Harry's speech to his new wife. "The speech was so funny, self deprecating, filled with love, and that guy just has her back. I left feeling so solid for them," she gushed.

