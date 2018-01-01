Josh Brolin almost gave up on superhero films after Jonah Hex

Josh Brolin almost gave up on the idea of appearing in more superhero films after Jonah Hex.

The actor portrayed the titular character in the 2010 supernatural Western movie based on the DC Comics character of the same name, with the feature also starring John Malkovich and Megan Fox.

Jonah Hex was a major commercial and critical failure, and Josh has now explained that the experience made him swear off the genre for a long time.

"We kind of dipped our fingers into (superhero films with) Jonah Hex and that didn't turn out so well. So, I was like, you know, I had an intention for that movie and I didn't reach it," he told Screen Rant. "I kind of stayed away from that thing."

After nabbing roles in dramas such as Labor Day and Only the Brave, Josh has now returned to the comic book world by landing the parts of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, with the movies released just a month apart. And he has stated that it was Marvel president Kevin Feige who presented him with the script for the latest Avengers instalment and convinced him to join the hit franchise.

"There's something that happens when you have the opportunity, first when Kevin Feige is talking to you, and from a fan base point of view and he's saying, 'We thought of this great story and we always saw you doing it.' And it's not the compliments necessarily, but it's like all the Avengers against you," the 50-year-old shared.

Josh will reprise Thanos in an as yet untitled Avengers movie due to be released in 2019 and play Cable in Drew Goddard's upcoming X-Force. He will soon begin promoting Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the sequel to 2015's Sicario.