Emilia Clarke is ‘really excited’ about her strong female Star Wars lead

Emilia Clarke is proud to represent a strong fictional role in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The British actress plays Qi’ra, a childhood friend of Han Solo’s, in the Star Wars spin-off, and is a character as tough as she is glamorous.

Emilia, who is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, is delighted to embody another gutsy woman who she can make her own.

“It’s really exciting,” she smiled in an interview with Britain’s Total Film magazine. “As someone who has taken on characters that already exist, which can be really daunting and scary, it’s been really fun to slip a new character in here that is integral to a character we all know so well.”

The 31-year-old was determined to nail her portrayal, and admitted that she “geeked out” and put in hours of research. She also passionately believes in keeping with the spirit of the sci-fi franchise’s original trilogy.

“I think it’s really important,” the Me Before You star insisted. “I think it’s really important to respect, and appreciate, and have as much knowledge as you can about where our movie’s coming from, to then be able to bring it to life again in this new way.”

Emilia stars alongside Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover in the movie, directed by Ron Howard, and was astounded by the talent of her co-stars.

“(Alden) is an incredible actor who is beyond capable of doing this role justice. He is also one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen. The amount of work that he’s put into this role has been staggering, and it shows,” she praised. “Donald’s so great. He’s just so cool and it makes so much sense, because Lando is so cool. Donald’s comic timing is second to none. It’s an incredible thing.”