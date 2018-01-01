Katy Perry flies to London to see boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry jetted to London to see her boyfriend Orlando Bloom in his new West End play.

The 33-year-old singer squeezed the whirlwind romantic trip into her busy schedule to make sure she was in the audience for her beau's performance in the revival of Tracy Letts’ play Killer Joe, which opened earlier this month (May18).

Katy managed to fit the trip in between her Witness world tour concerts in Belgium and Amsterdam.

The Chained to the Rhythm hitmaker shared a photo of the show's playbill on her Instagram Story, and sweetly added a filter of hearts over the 41-year-old's face on the front.

Her trip comes just days after she finally confirmed she was off the market during the finale of American Idol.

While declaring her love for guest Becca Kufrin, who starred in the U.S. reality series The Bachelorette, Katy jokingly asked if she could be in the running as one of her suitors on the show.

Men are given a red rose by the bachelorette on the show if they've been chosen to continue onto the next round of the dating show, and Becca playfully told Katy she would give her "all my roses".

"I’m not single but I still like you," the singer replied.

Katy and Orlando spent a romantic break in Rome last month (Apr18), and were now dating exclusively after splitting in February last year (17).

The Lord of the Rings star recently opened up about his reconciliation with the singer, and praised their “really remarkable connection” in an interview with British newspaper The Times.

“She’s on tour, I’m doing a play, everything evolves,” he said of their long-distance relationship. “I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling. So we will see.”