Rose McGowan unsure Harvey Weinstein's designer wife deserves her support

Rose McGowan won't be showing her support for Harvey Weinstein's designer wife Georgina Chapman by wearing one of her Marchesa gowns anytime in the near future.

The Charmed star is one of the dozens of women who have accused the disgraced producer of sexual harassment and/or assault since October (17), when he was claimed to be a serial sexual predator in exposes in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Weinstein has vehemently denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, but the headlines cost him his job as chairman of his production firm The Weinstein Company, various accolades, and his marriage to Marchesa co-founder Georgina, whose label was shunned by celebrities on the red carpet during the 2017/2018 awards season.

That changed at New York's Met Gala on 7 May (18), when Scarlett Johansson made the bold move of choosing to wear a burgundy off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown for the high-profile event, becoming the first star to do so since the silent boycott began.

Scarlett subsequently explained she wanted to lend her support to Chapman and her business partner Keren Craig, because they are "two incredibly talented and important female designers".

However, McGowan wasn't a fan of the ombre dress, telling breakfast show Megyn Kelly Today, "I thought it was an ugly gown."

And she suggests Chapman doesn't deserve to be let off so easily for failing to notice Weinstein's alleged bad behaviour, something the British designer claimed she knew nothing about.

Recalling one encounter she had with Weinstein and his now-estranged wife at the Cannes Film Festival in France, McGowan picked her words carefully as she said, "It's a very tough situation to be a woman and to call out another woman, but I was sat between them, between Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman at Cannes, about seven or eight years ago. I was purposefully sat there.

"It was very awkward, she wouldn't look at my face. That's all I'm gonna say about that."

Chapman filed for divorce days after the scandal emerged, and earlier this month (May18), she broke her silence over the mountain of allegations against Weinstein, telling Vogue she was "humiliated" and "broken" by the controversy.

She also claimed she was "clearly, so naive" as she was unaware of Harvey's reportedly abusive actions during their 10-year marriage.

McGowan's remarks emerged shortly after Weinstein surrendered to police in Manhattan and was arraigned on various sex crime charges relating to alleged incidents with two separate women.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday (25May18) and was released on bail. He is due back in court in July (18).