Donda's House charity to change name after co-founders feud with Kim Kardashian

Organisers at a charity named after Kanye West's late mum are changing the organisation's name following an online feud with his wife Kim Kardashian.

Rhymefest, real name Che West, is the co-founder of the charitable organisation Donda's House, which was launched in 2011 following the death of Kanye's mother, Donda, and on Saturday (26May18), he took to Twitter to slam the Stonger hitmaker for ignoring the youth of his hometown Chicago.

"I'm asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse," he tweeted.

"I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was 'f**k the youth of Chicago.'"

Bosses at the Donda's House organisation also criticised Kanye for allegedly ignoring their requests for financial support.

"We have been unable to secure the financial support of Kanye despite multiple attempts, and despite those early conversations about his plan of support and advocacy for the youth in our programs," a statement read.

Following Rhymefest's tweets and the organisation's statement, Kim Kardashian defended her husband, writing: "I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn't you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats."

"You have the audacity to use Kanye's mom name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye... (sic)," she continued. "You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!"

Rhymefest subsequently responded to Kim, insisting he will continue to work to help the youth of Chicago with or without Kanye, and now bosses at the organisation have announced they plan to change the name of the charity.

"Due to recent events that occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to longer use the name Donda's House Inc.," a Twitter message reads. "This has been an incredibly difficult situation but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest in her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision..."