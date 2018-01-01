Terry Gilliam glad his labour of love took 25 years to make it to the big screen

Filmmaker Terry Gilliam is convinced his Don Quixote movie was worth waiting for - because 25 years made it better.

The Monty Python star spent a quarter of a century perfecting The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which was blighted by multiple cast changes, financial setbacks and on set disasters, but he's sure the finished product is better than it would have been two decades ago.

"I think it changed quite a bit," Gilliam tells Deadline. "The thing is, it changed for the better. That's what was so interesting, is that this whole quarter-century process made the film what it is now, and it's better.

"The big jump was when we didn't have Toby (Adam Driver's character) knocked on the head and ending up in the 17th Century. To keep it all modern. Part of that was just the practically - it was just cheaper if you don't have to paint out all the telephone lines and satellite dishes. But it was a better idea because the original was about him travelling back in time to meet the real Don Quixote.

"This idea we ended up with was the guy who believes he's Don Quixote because he was in a movie in which he played Don Quixote. It really became a movie about movies and the making of movies. The effect of movies. All of that was much more interesting to me... The movie was making itself, I was just holding on for dear life."

The long wait also paid off at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month (May18) when it received a warm reception at its premiere.