Ashley Judd calls Harvey Weinstein arrest 'watershed event'

Ashley Judd has called the arrest of Harvey Weinstein "a watershed event".

Weinstein, 66, surrendered to authorities in New York on Friday (25May18) and was arrested on charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct.

Judd, who filed a defamation lawsuit against the disgraced movie producer last month (Apr18), accusing him of blacklisting her and sabotaging her career after she refused his sexual advances, said his arrest was significant.

“That Harvey Weinstein, a powerful man who thrived and flourished as he shattered and abused women in a culture of impunity, was arrested and charged is resoundingly significant,” she posted on Twitter.

“It is a watershed event, an irreversible pivot away from tacit and explicit license to exploit... to clarity about unacceptable behavior (sic) no longer being tolerated. Today, these images of Harvey in handcuffs are possible because of the voices, backbone, & determination, in spite of the unknown & retaliation, demonstrated by survivors & the journalists who reported our stories," she continued.

Judd was one of more than 80 women who has come forward with accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against the disgraced producer since exposes on his behaviour were published by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October (17).

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any instance of nonconsensual sex, and he posted $1 million (£750,000) on bail after he was charged in court on Friday, as reported by The New York Times.

His travel has been restricted and he must wear an ankle monitor.

“My job is not to defend behaviour – my job is to defend criminal behaviour,” Weinstein’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman said after the hearing on Friday. “Mr. Weinstein did not create the casting couch in Hollywood."

Lauren Sivan, another of Weinstein’s accusers, said after his arrest: "A year ago he was still king of the castle. A year ago, no one would have dreamed he would be taken down by a group of fed up women who were screaming the truth, but never listened to.”

“I really, really hope he is convicted and goes to jail. He should be in jail,” she told Variety. “Those women have suffered for years."