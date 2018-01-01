Bryce Dallas Howard glad to be out of heels for Jurassic World sequel

Bryce Dallas Howard is relieved her Jurassic World character has ditched her controversial high heels for the sequel.

The actress starred as Claire Dearing, a money-driven executive working at the dinosaur theme park that was the setting for the first movie. Although Jurassic World was a huge box office success, some fans complained about Claire sporting footwear that was utterly unsuitable for action scenes.

Luckily Bryce was been allowed to ditch impractical shoes in the follow-up, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“It was crazy doing this, because I’m in boots and it was so easy,” she laughed to Total Film magazine. “I was like, ‘Oh s**t, this is two totally different worlds.’ I kept saying they shouldn’t have given me a raise. There are more stunts and all of that but the challenge of running in heels is real.”

Although she’s glad Claire’s heels have been retired, the actress says she doesn’t understand why people objected to the shoes as they were “right for the storytelling” in the first film - as her character was an uptight corporate maven.

“The offence that some folks took, it was a little bit out of the context of the story,” she shurgged. “This was a woman who totally belonged in a corporate environment and was utterly cut off from the natural world around her.”

In the new movie, Claire now works in dinosaur conservation - meaning that when a volcanic eruption endangers the beasts roaming Isla Nublar, the island where the Jurassic World park was based, she has to team up with her ex-lover, dinosaur keeper Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt.

Explaining her role, Bryce said: “Claire is a part of an operation to get these animals off the island. She doesn’t want to see her ex-boyfriend but sometimes you have a job to do.”

Jurassic World debuts on 6 June (18).