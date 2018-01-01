Khloe Kardashian hints at relationship woes as she shares sweet photo of True

Khloe Kardashian hinted at relationship troubles as she shared a sweet photo of baby True.

The 33-year-old reality star alluded to confused feelings over her love for boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was pictured with other women days before Khloe was due to give birth.

She posted a picture of a quote on Instagram that read: “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘You got me f**ed up.’"

Allegations surfaced last month (Apr18) that the 27-year-old basketball player had been unfaithful while she was pregnant, and the reports created friction between Tristan and Khloe's famous family.

Hours after posting the cryptic quote on Saturday (26May18), she went on to share a snap of her six-week-old daughter. “Mommy’s Little Love,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo, showing her cradling the napping tot in her arms.

She also revealed on Saturday that she had flown her hair colourist, Tracey Cunningham, in from Los Angeles for an early morning hair appointment in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Tracey Cunningham flew all the way from L.A. because look at these roots. Horrible!" Khloe shared on Her Instagram Story, while combing through her hair to reveal the contrast between her dark roots and long, blonde locks. “She’s here in Cleveland, like a real sweetie.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that despite her mother Kris Jenner's best efforts to get Khloe back to Los Angeles, the new mum is happy to stay in Cleveland to make things work with Tristan.

"She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan - without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people," the source added.