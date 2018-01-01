Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse marries Hudson Sheaffer

Sasha Pieterse has married her fiance Hudson Sheaffer in a fairytale ceremony held in a castle in Ireland on Sunday (27May18).

According to editors at PEOPLE, The Pretty Little Liars star married fellow actor Sheaffer at the Leslie Estate, in Glaslough, Ireland after a two-year engagement.

South African born Pieterse was legally married earlier this month, sharing a courthouse selfie with her eight million Instagram followers on 2 May, which she captioned: 'Marriage license,' with a tick.

Then at the weekend, the couple headed to Ireland with family and friends for a lavish do, the location of former Beatles star Paul McCartney's second marriage to Heather Mills.

The 22-year-old bride reportedly wore a custom Christian Siriano gown, necklace from XIV Karats and Zadig & Voltaire bracelets.

It was a dream ending for The Perfectionists star who met her husband in December 2016, and has praised her him for his support when she gained 70lbs due to the hormone condition, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

“He’s incredible,” she told PEOPLE while competing on Dancing with the Stars last October. “I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens.

“It really, truly is reciprocated and what we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love,” she gushed. “I think it’s incredible that I have all of that in him, and I’m excited to start our life together.”