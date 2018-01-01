Sir Anthony Hopkins insists he's not to blame for broken relationship with daughter

Sir Anthony Hopkins has insisted he isn't to blame for his broken relationship with his daughter Abigail Harrison.

The Welsh acting legend recently told the Radio Times magazine that he had not spoken to Abigail in 20 years and had "no idea" whether or not he is a grandfather or where she lived.

Anthony, 80, left her mother, his first wife Petronella Barker, when his daughter was 14 months old, initially described the situation as "cold" but claims their estrangement is his daughter's choice.

"I wasn't cold. I'm not cold," he told British newspaper The Times. "Her choice is her choice. You know, I did the best I could, but you know, OK, I think if somebody doesn't want to be part of my life, fine. Go and do whatever you want."

Explaining that he had no real memories of his daughter but "wished her well" he added, "those things are over."

Abigail, now 48, was brought up by Petronella Barker, as her parents made their divorce final when she was four years old. Father and daughter reconnected in the 1990s when she appeared in two of his films, Shadowlands and The Remains Of The Day, but quickly fell out of again, and she changed her surname in order to have a "career on her own terms". She is now an actress and singer-songwriter.

Insisting he didn't feel guilty as he did not think he was at fault, the Westworld star continued, "I've got no blame. People do what they do. And I don't understand it and it doesn't bother me. I can't waste my time worrying about it. And I'm not cold, I'm just thinking, 'Oh well, that's the way it is.'"

After his divorce from Petronella, Anthony married production assistant Jennifer Lynton - whom he divorced in 2002 after 29 years together. He said his third wife Stella, who he wed in 2003, now has to put up with his solitary habits.

"I've always been a loner," he explained. "All my life I've never had any friends. And then my wife's friends in California, they come over sometimes.They all talk at the same time and I just sit there and listen."