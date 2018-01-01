Actor Matthew Lewis weds

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis is a married man.

The actor popped the question to girlfriend Angela Jones in November, 2016, while on a romantic trip to Paris, France, and on Monday (28May18), he took to Instagram to quietly break the news of their nuptials.

Matthew, who played bumbling Neville Longbottom in the boy wizard film franchise, didn't offer up many details, but the photo featured the couple on its wedding day, walking arm-in-arm in Italy.

He captioned the snap, "GBUS," seemingly referring to their nationalities, as he hails from Great Britain, while his blonde bride is from the U.S.

The picture shows Angela wearing a fitted white satin dress with lace detailing and a short train, carrying a bouquet of white roses, while the groom, who was captured gazing adoringly at his new wife, opted for a black tuxedo for their big day.

Fans were quick to offer up their well wishes, while many also shared their surprise at the news.

"Awwww Congratulations," wrote one follower, as another posted, "CONGRATS OMG (oh, my God)".

However, others were not so pleased to learn Matthew was officially off the market.

"My jaw literally dropped. i wanted you single for me," quipped one heartbroken fan.

Matthew met Angela in 2016 during the annual Celebration of Harry Potter bash at Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida, where she is an event planner.

The marriage is the 28-year-old actor's first, while Angela finalised her divorce from her first husband just four months before her new beau proposed.