Khloe Kardashian not interested in unsolicited romance advice

New mum Khloe Kardashian has urged social media followers to "focus on your own world" instead of offering up unsolicited advice about her troubled relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's world was rocked in early April (18) after disgraced basketball player Tristan was caught on camera kissing an unidentified woman in a nightclub, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True.

Video footage of another lady joining Thompson at his Cleveland, Ohio home last year (17), when his girlfriend was three months pregnant, also surfaced.

Tristan and Khloe have not publicly commented on the athlete's apparent infidelity, and instead appear to be working on repairing their relationship while raising their little girl, and the reality TV star isn't interested in hearing what strangers think she should do about her man's bad behaviour.

"People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being," she posted on Twitter on Sunday (27May18). "People these days are focused so much on someone else's life instead of their own."

"They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering," the 33-year-old continued. "Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I'm sure there's cracks there that need your attention. We all got em (sic)."

Khloe also suggested some of the comments were only made to sabotage her chances at happiness.

"Misery loves company," she remarked. "People can't stand for someone else to flourish and be happy. Nowadays people thrive off one's downfall rather than their success. Sadly."

Her Twitter rant emerged hours after appearing to hint at her romance woes as she posted a quote on Instagram on Saturday (26May18).

The message read: "You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: 'You got me f**ed up.'"

Khloe didn't explain why she was sharing the statement, but she later followed it up with another quote about raising strong and confident females.

"If all girls were taught how to love each other fiercely instead of how to compete with each other and hate their own bodies, what a different and beautiful world we would live in," her Instagram post read.