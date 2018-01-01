James Gunn teases Mark Hamill meeting for possible Guardians sequel

Filmmaker James Gunn has raised fans' hopes of casting Mark Hamill in the next Guardians of the Galaxy sequel after sharing a photo of the pair online.

The director, who is currently developing the script for 2020's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, was approached by Twitter follower Ian Fee in February (18) and asked if he could "find a role" for Hamill in the forthcoming superhero movie.

Gunn was more than receptive to the idea, and responded, "I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee."

"I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor," the Star Wars icon replied to the invite, as they made private plans to make the meeting happen.

Now, three months on, Gunn has revealed he "finally" got the opportunity to hang out with Hamill during America's Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night (27May18), he shared a snap of the two stars and captioned it, "Finally stopped by @hamillhimself's for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago. & some bbq. & cornbread & cobbler...

"Honestly, he's an amazing guy & I'm grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day."

It's not clear if their get-together had anything to do with business, but after one fan asked, "Wow. What did you gents talk about???," Gunn reeled off a long list of topics, including Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista, without revealing if Hamill's possible inclusion in the third instalment was part of the conversation.

Meanwhile, Hamill shared a similar shot and offered up a few other details about their chat.

"Such a great day meeting my neighbor @JamesGunn!," he tweeted. "We have so much in common & talked about EVERYTHING: the weather, gardening tips, favorite recipes, growing up Catholic, our mutual love of dogs, bleu cheese, risque limericks & the weather again. #FunWithGunn".