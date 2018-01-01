Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union clear the air on chat show

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union's long-running feud came to an end after the two stars cleared the air on an episode of Red Table Talk on Monday (28May18).

The former Gotham star reached out to the Bring It On actress and asked her to appear as a guest on her Facebook Watch series, which led to their reconciliation after feuding for 17 years. The episode aired on Monday and the actresses had a candid conservation about their rift, the miscommunication that resulted in them not speaking for years, and how they felt tension with each other during that time.

"This is a very special show for me, because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend," Jada told her mum and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Jones. "Gab and I, we had a bit of a break, we don't know how, and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation."

She then recalled how she invited the Being Mary Jane star to the show and apologised to her for their feud over the phone.

"It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I didn't even take the time to talk to you,' you know?" she explained to Gabrielle. "And then I had to just apologise and just thinking to myself, 'Damn, Jada! That was some petty a*s s**t!' But at the same time going, 'Well, that's where you were then. Thank God you're someplace else now.'"

Gabrielle also admitted that she could have reached out and tried to reconnect with Jada over the years, but instead she decided to let it go, refusing to let it affect her life.

But that didn't work because "every time we would see each other we were always cordial and always nice, but it was always tension," Jada explained.

Neither of them has been able to pinpoint exactly why they were considered each other's rivals, with Gabrielle recently telling the Today show they were too young and stubborn to work out their differences.