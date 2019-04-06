Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to be made into a major film

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good new musical sensation, is to be made into a major film by Sheffield based production company Warp Films completing the fairy-tale journey from a 16-year-old approaching a documentary maker to hit West End Show and now the big screen. Check tour tickets here
.
Once upon a time there was a 16-year-old boy who had a secret he wanted to tell...
So, he wrote a film script, sent it to documentary film makers and asked if they would help him tell it. The resulting documentary was seen by theatre director Jonathan Butterell and it inspired him to create a musical. Sheffield Theatres backed him. He then bumped into a famous musical theatre star who introduced him to a well-known pop composer who was working with a lyricist and book writer. The theatre put on the production. A major producer saw it and offered them a West End theatre. A host of 5-star reviews, 7 theatre awards and 5 Olivier Award nominations later, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has released an official cast album, is being screened live over 510 cinemas across the UK and Ireland and now: a film! Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has now extended its booking period at the Apollo Theatre in the West End until 6 April 2019.
Warp Films (This Is England, Ghost Stories, The Last Panthers), known for their distinctive multi- award winning film and television, will be revealing further details about the film on Wednesday the 30th May at a live launch event at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. The film, directed by Jonathan Butterell, written by Tom MacRae and with music by Dan Gillespie Sells, will be inspired by the musical and is being developed in conjunction with Film4.
Filming is expected to commence in Spring 2019.
Jonathan Butterell, Director of the stage production and film said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled that Warp are producing the film of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. We were inspired by Jamie Campbell to tell this open hearted story of a boy looking to take his place in the world without shame or prejudice supported by the unflinching love of his Mum. Warp Films like Sheffield, the city in which they were founded, reflect the diverse and vibrant city that we chose to set our story in. For me it’s a coming home.”
Nica Burns, Producer of the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie said: “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has captured the hearts of the public and critics in record time. Thanks to them, we will soon be celebrating our second year in the West End and you can now book your tickets as far ahead as April 2019. We are so excited to be announcing the film: Warp Films, with their fantastic track record for telling compelling stories of Britain today, are the perfect filmmakers for this contemporary true story.”
Jamie Campbell, the boy who inspired the story: “All I originally wanted was to go to my school prom in a dress. Then Firecracker made the documentary. My story then inspired a West End musical. Now it’s a film! It’s incredible. Even I couldn’t have dreamed it.”
Mark Herbert, Joint CEO and Producer, Warp Films said: "Back in February 2017 I became aware of the show because literally everyone I knew was talking about Jamie. From work colleagues to friends, the reception was incredible. Everyone at Warp Films went to see the show in Sheffield and instantly fell in love with it. Two weeks later Jonathan, the director, and Dan, the composer, were sat in our Sheffield offices talking about how we could adapt the show into a film. It ticks every box for a Warp Film; a great central character; diversity at its core; and a massive amount of heart. We can’t wait to start”
Robert Hastie, Sheffield Theatres Artistic Director said: “The response to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie when it originated here at the Crucible was absolutely overwhelming. This show perfectly captures what it means to be a young person growing up in this vibrant diverse city. Its authenticity and sheer feel-good energy has secured a dedicated fan base in Sheffield, which has now expanded further still, thanks to its successful transfer to London’s West End.
We’re so proud of all that the show has achieved so far and of how it represents our city. It’s fantastic that Warp Films are beginning the next chapter of Jamie’s story, back here in Sheffield. This project is a testament to the creative industry in the city, and the passion of its residents.”
The official West End cast recording of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was released digitally worldwide and on CD in the UK on 27 April and reached #28 in the UK album charts, and #12 in the iTunes charts. On Thursday 5 July 2018 Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be screened live from the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End to over 510 cinemas across the UK and Ireland by More2Screen followed by a worldwide roll-out in the autumn.
Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in.
Jamie is terrified about the future.
Jamie is going to be a sensation.
Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This fabulous, funny, feel good brand new musical sensation hits London with catchy new songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling Dan
Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.
Watch the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie trailer here. Credits for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End Show:
Music by Dan Gillespie Sells
Book and Lyrics by Tom MacRae From an idea by Jonathan Butterell Directed by Jonathan Butterell Design by Anna Fleischle Choreography by Kate Prince Lighting design by Lucy Carter Sound design by Paul Groothuis Musical direction by Theo Jamieson Casting by Will Burton
The Sheffield Theatres Production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is produced in the West End by Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Paula Marie Black, Teresa and Craig Beech.
Director Jonathan Butterell saw the Firecracker documentary film ‘Jamie: Drag Queen at 16’ the true story of Jamie Campbell and his mother, Margaret. This inspired him to create this musical which is a dramatised portrayal of a period in Jamie’s life but is not a faithful account. Certain events and characters have been fictionalised.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 and is now playing at the Apollo Theatre in the West End, currently booking until 6 October. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards, received the UK Theatre and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical and won the Attitude Culture Award 2017. Dan Gillespie Sells won Best Composer at The Stage Debut Awards, John McCrea won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Actor in a Musical, the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Musical and was named joint Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Awards and Lucie Shorthouse won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be screened live from the Apollo Theatre into cinemas across the UK, Ireland and select European territories on Thursday 5 July 2018. The official West End cast album was released digitally worldwide and on CD in the UK on Friday 27 April 2018.
Warp Films was established in 2002 and is one of the most exciting and respected television and film production companies in the UK today. Known for their multi award-winning content, Warp Films are committed to collaborating with and supporting top creative talent in the UK and internationally; working with established directors such as Shane Meadows and launching the feature debuts of directors such as Paul King, Chris Morris, Richard Ayoade and Yann Demange. From award-winning feature films This Is England, Four Lions and ‘71 to international TV series The Last Panthers and miniseries Southcliffe; Warp Films' mission is to provide a distinctive window on the world and tell stories that may be funny or serious, mainstream or controversial, but always with heart. Recent productions include The Virtues, a Shane Meadows mini-series coming to Channel 4 in 2019, Ghost
Check tour tickets here
.
Stories by writer-directors Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman which was released in cinemas in spring 2018; and Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie, coming out summer 2018.
Twitter @JamieMusical #JamieLondon Facebook and Instagram Jamie Musical