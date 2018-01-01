Anne Hathaway: 'I have a history of being shamed and humiliated'

Anne Hathaway's recent fat shaming reminded her of previous times she's been "humiliated."

The actress caused a stir when Internet trolls began to speculate that she may be pregnant, but Anne quickly shut down the rumours and announced she was gaining weight for a movie role. Though she found it perplexing that she needed to explain herself, the Oscar winner realised she'd experienced this behaviour many times before.

“I didn’t feel like dealing with the pregnancy rumours,” she recalled in an interview with Glamour U.S. “I find it bizarre that there’s a storm to get ahead of, but I have a history of being shamed and humiliated, for a lot of different reasons.”

As a result, the 35-year-old has "a history with rage" which she now controls by ignoring the judgement and focusing on her own emotions instead. Her own experience of Hollywood has encouraged her to get involved with the Time's Up movement, and even donate $25,000 (£19,000) to the campaign.

“While they do not begin to approach the atrocious, galling stories others have shared in recent months, I have had negative on-set experiences, some of a sexual nature,” the Les Miserables star shared. "Being a 35-year-old cisgendered woman who has experienced the everyday, abusive imbalance of the world also made me want to be a part of a movement for change…. I know the world can be far worse for others than it has been to me, but I suppose, like most (sic) everyone who has been hurt, I want to protect others from going through the worst of what I experienced."

Anne's latest role is all about girl power, and she was delighted to be offered a part in the starry female-led Ocean's 8 movie alongside Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Rihanna.

“I was so excited to get invited onto the team. It was a big, out-of-­nowhere offer. I was just like, ‘Do not embarrass yourself in front of your heroes,'" she laughed.